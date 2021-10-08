'Check man-animal conflict'

There is a need to maintain balance in nature and conserve nature, wildlife and sources of water, said Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa.

He was speaking during the valedictory of the 67th Wildlife Week organised by the forest department wildlife division at Government PU College hall in Madikeri.

"The country had faced a shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19. Everyone should understand their limits and should not exploit nature," he said.

Stressing the need to create awareness on the conservation of wildlife and forests in schools, he said that various competitions and workshops should be organised to create awareness.

There is a need to check the man-animal conflict in the district. People should join hands with the forest department in the conservation of wildlife, he added.

Kodagu Superindent of Police Kshama Mishra said that Wildlife Week should not be restricted to celebrations.

The conservation of forests and wildlife should become a daily affair, she said.

A short film on the beauty of Kodagu, by Sandesh Kadur, was screened on the occasion.

Sandesh Kadur, artiste E Raju and frontline workers were felicitated on the occasion.

The winners of various competitions like online quiz, photography and drawing were given prizes.

A street play was staged by E Raju and team.

Madikeri DCF A T Poovaiah, Madikeri social forestry wing DCF H Poornima and others were present.