Check post staff demand basic facilities

State Government Employees' Association taluk unit president B S Gururaj said that the staff of the inter-state and inter-district check posts in Virajpet limits have been suffering due to a lack of basic facilities.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he said that teachers and staff of various government departments have been deployed at the check posts for the past several months. They have been working in shifts.

But, the workers have not been provided with basic facilities. There are no toilets, clean drinking water and power supply. The staff are working amid fear and there is a threat from wild animal attacks. Especially, the women staff are suffering a lot, he added.

A car rammed into the Anechowkuru check post on September 7. After the incident, the staff have met the MLA and tahsildar and have requested them to provide necessary facilities, Gururaj said and urged the district administration to provide toilets and power backup facilities.

Association secretary B T Devraj, treasurer A B Lalitha, association state committee member E Surendra, members Subramani and Ashwath were present.