Chikkamagaluru railway station a safe haven for anti-social elements

The railway station premises in Chikkamagaluru has turned into a hub of illegal activities of miscreants.

Two trains to Shivamogga and Yeswanthpur leave from the station in the morning and return only at night. The staff will be at the station only when the train arrives and leaves the railway station. As a result, miscreants are engaged in gambling and a few indulge in lewd behaviour at the station.

Chikkamagaluru railway station comes under Mysuru division of South Western Railway and lacks cleanliness. The surroundings of the railway station are strewn with liquor bottles, water bottles, cigarette buts, plastic glasses, plates and this has become a constant irritant for passengers.

Miscreants consume liquor and gamble near the goods room and the end of the platform during evening hours. They dump the bottles all over. A few even play cards inside the train bogies said the public.

Though waste bins are placed near the platform, the waste is strewn all over the ground. Weeds have grown near the platform as well.

The road inside the railway station premises is in a deplorable condition. There are no lights on a few poles. As a result, passengers find it difficult to move around during the night.

A majority of water taps are defunct and passengers allege that there is a lack of drinking water facilities at the station.

The railway station has no CCTV cameras. Railway police are also not deployed at the station. In case of any emergency, railway police from Birur and Arasikere stations are called.

On the pathetic condition of the railway station, Humorist Hiremagaluru Kannan said, “The station lacks cleanliness. The station premises has turned into a hub of illegal activities. People are scared to come for a walk as well. Streetlights are also defunct and the station lacks basic facilities.”

Rajendra, a photographer from Nehru Road said, “Youth are engaged in partying at the railway station premises at night. They even dump liquor bottles, plates, glasses at the premises.”

R Janaki from Kalyanagara said, “There is a need to change the timings of the trains. Basic facilities should be provided at the railway station and security should be strengthened.”

Chikkamagaluru Railway Station officer Mithilesh Kumar said, “An appeal has already been submitted to the higher authorities to deploy security personnel. There are no CCTV cameras at the railway station. Priority will be given for the cleanliness of the railway station surroundings.”