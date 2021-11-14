Children’s Day celebrated at govt school in Mulluru

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Nov 14 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 19:57 ist
Children’s Day was celebrated at the Government Lower Primary School near Shanivarasanthe.

Children’s Day was celebrated at the Government Lower Primary School in Mulluru village near Shanivarasanthe on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, a student, Punya, said that children remember former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day.

Children Tanvi, Samridh and Hamsaraj, who were the chief guests for the programme, spoke on the life and achievements of Nehru. They also recalled the contributions of the former prime minister to the nation’s freedom struggle.

Cultural programmes were held on the occasion.

Headmaster Manjunath and teacher C S Satish were present.

Children’s Day
Mulluru village
Celebrations
Kodagu

