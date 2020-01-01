Children’s Science Fest from Thursday

Department of Public Instructions and Bharata Gyana Vijnana Samiti (BGVS) will organise a district-level children’s science fest at Government Model Higher Primary School in Madikeri for three days starting from January 2.

A meeting in this regard was convened by DDPI P S Machado on Wednesday.

He said that the fest is organised with the objective of developing a rational mindset and to encourage the habit of questioning among children.

The festival will inspire the children to develop creativity through various activities and to become the best citizen, he said.

The DDPI further stated, “Skill development can be achieved through activities such as ‘Aadi Kali-Nodi Kadi’, ‘Haadu-Aadu’ and ‘Aksharadaata’. The process of learning should be a playful process for children and the programmes such as science fest will be given a touch of a village fair in this regard, wherein the community participation is ensured for the overall development of government schools.”

A total of 250 students from classes six to eight studying in Government Primary Schools from various education clusters of the district will be taking part in the three-day science fest, the DDPI said and added that 20 resource persons will guide the students.

Education Department nodal officer Kashinath, coordinator Gangamma and subject inspector K R Bindu were present.