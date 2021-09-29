Children take part in Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Sep 29 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 02:41 ist
Students of Government Higher Primary School, Mulluru, take part in Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan.

An awareness camp on Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan was held at Government Higher Primary School in Mulluru village near Shanivarasanthe on Tuesday.

Children actively took part in the programme and learnt about the importance of nutrition.

During the camp, the students and the people in the village were made aware of the importance of eliminating malnutrition.

Under the guidance of teacher C S Satish, students of the school created a model market, showcasing vegetables, fruits and lentils rich with nutritional values.

The students spoke about the vitamins and minerals available from various items and the diseases occurring due to the lack of various types of vitamins.

The villagers were also told about the significance of a balanced diet.

Teacher C S Satish said that the programme was complimentary for students and made them understand the topics in the lessons in an effective way.

Poshan Abhiyan
awareness camp
Mulluru village
Nutrition
Kodagu

