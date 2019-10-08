Choked drains inconvenience residents

Sewage water overflowing from drains on to roads is a common sight in several localities of Chikkamagaluru town.

The condition of drains is deplorable in several layouts is deplorable, much to the dismay of the people. The stagnant sewage water overflows during monsoon, mixes with rainwater and even enters homes. The stench emanating from it has been inconveniencing residents. The cement slabs on the footpaths have also been damaged and turned into death traps for pedestrians.

Weeds – including parthenium – have grown in the drains at Hosamane, Lakshmishanagara, Vijayapura, Madhuvana Layout, Christian Colony, Jayanagara, Ramanahalli, Basavanahalli, Shankarapura and other layouts. The weeds and bushes have become breeding ground for snakes and insects. The weeds also stagnate the flow of water in the drains.

Further, stray animals, including pigs, are seen rolling in these open drains. Also, plastic, weeds and waste from vegetables and meat stalls have choked the drains in several localities. The choked drains in Pais Compound and Tamil Colony have made the entire area reek. People have to tolerate a nauseating smell while walking beside the drain at Market Road.

The residents have alleged that the City Municipal Council has neglected the maintenance of the drains. Further, the drains have been filled with silt, following work on the drinking water pipeline and the underground drains taken up under the Amrut scheme. The soil dug up and piled up beside the roads has entered the drains during monsoon.

Stray dogs, pigs

Hariyappana Beedi resident Sadik Ahmmed said, “The drains have become recreation places for pigs and stray dogs. The stray animal menace near the drains has inconvenienced the residents. There are several cases of dog bite in the locality.”

Shankarapura resident H C Anandamurthy said, “The drains are cleaned once in 20 to 30 days on paper. The drains are filled with soil, liquor bottles and weeds.”

Speaking to DH, CMC Commissioner K Parameshi said, “Weeds have grown in the rainy season, which will be cleared after the monsoon. Steps will be taken to maintain the drains in all the layouts. To check the breeding of mosquitoes, fogging will be carried out in the layouts.”