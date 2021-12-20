Christmas star to spread the message of peace

Christmas star to spread the message of peace

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 20 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 22:41 ist
The Christmas star made of paddy husk and wooden pieces.

A giant Christmas star prepared using paddy husk and wooden pieces by Life Seva members at Shirthadi will be on display at Mount Carmel Church in Shirthadi from December 22 to January 5.

Life Seva members Prasanna Joyal Sequeira, Yathish Kulal and Naveen Shetty had been making such a unique Christmas star for the past eight years in order to spread messages.

During the previous Christmas, a star had created awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic.

To create awareness of eco-friendly products and to encourage people to go for eco-friendly products, the star is made from 20 kg of paddy flowers and 20 kg of wooden sticks.

The star is 12 feet high and 12 feet wide. The middle of the star has a crib recreating the story of the birth of Jesus Christ using wooden sticks and paddy straw. The wooden carvings on the star are the work of Harish Acharya.

“It took eight days to complete the work on the star. Cyprion D’Souza and Abhilash Karkala also extended their help in making it,” said Prasanna.

The star will be hung on a huge Badam tree on church premises. With unique lighting, the star will be a centre of attraction to the visitors.

Mount Carmel Church Priest Herald Mascarenhas said, “The youth have become guiding stars by creating a Christmas star.”

Life Seva’s Prasanna Joyal said, “The star spreads a message on peace and harmony in nature which should reach all.”

Yathish Kulal, a member of Life Seva said, “Harmony among religions is the need of the hour. I have been engaged in preparing the star for many years.” 

Naveen Shetty, another member of Life Seva said, “Along with conservation of nature, there is a need to go back to tradition, which is highlighted through the star.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Christmas star
Life Seva
Shirthadi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 