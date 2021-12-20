Christmas star to spread the message of peace

A giant Christmas star prepared using paddy husk and wooden pieces by Life Seva members at Shirthadi will be on display at Mount Carmel Church in Shirthadi from December 22 to January 5.

Life Seva members Prasanna Joyal Sequeira, Yathish Kulal and Naveen Shetty had been making such a unique Christmas star for the past eight years in order to spread messages.

During the previous Christmas, a star had created awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic.

To create awareness of eco-friendly products and to encourage people to go for eco-friendly products, the star is made from 20 kg of paddy flowers and 20 kg of wooden sticks.

The star is 12 feet high and 12 feet wide. The middle of the star has a crib recreating the story of the birth of Jesus Christ using wooden sticks and paddy straw. The wooden carvings on the star are the work of Harish Acharya.

“It took eight days to complete the work on the star. Cyprion D’Souza and Abhilash Karkala also extended their help in making it,” said Prasanna.

The star will be hung on a huge Badam tree on church premises. With unique lighting, the star will be a centre of attraction to the visitors.

Mount Carmel Church Priest Herald Mascarenhas said, “The youth have become guiding stars by creating a Christmas star.”

Life Seva’s Prasanna Joyal said, “The star spreads a message on peace and harmony in nature which should reach all.”

Yathish Kulal, a member of Life Seva said, “Harmony among religions is the need of the hour. I have been engaged in preparing the star for many years.”

Naveen Shetty, another member of Life Seva said, “Along with conservation of nature, there is a need to go back to tradition, which is highlighted through the star.”