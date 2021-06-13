CID team begins probe on Roy D’Souza’s death

The CID team arrived at Virajpet police station on Sunday and began their probe on Roy D’Souza’s death case, who allegedly died due to police assault.

Roy from Virajpet town, breathed his last in a Madikeri hospital, owing to serious injuries.

His relatives alleged that he had died due to the assault by Virajpet police and submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police.

Various organisations then demanded an unbiased inquiry into the case.

IGP (South) Pravin Madhukar Pawar and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra conducted a spot inspection on Saturday and based on a primary report by Virajpet DySP Jayakumar, eight police personnel from Virajpet town and rural police were suspended.

The suspended police personnel are Nehru, M U Sunil, Ramesh, Pradeep, Lokesh, Tanu Kumar, M L Sunil and Satish.

The IGP had handed over the case to the CID.

A team of four officials of DySP rank arrived in Virajpet on Sunday morning and gathered the necessary information.

The interrogation of the concerned people has begun.

Final rites

The final rites of Roy D’Souza were performed at the burial ground of St Annamma Church in Virajpet.

Priest Madalai Muttu, Christa Seva Sangha district unit president Baby Mathew, district JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh, Town Panchayat member Benny Augustin and Gram Panchayat member Johnson, among others, paid their tributes to Roy.

Demanding strict action against those who are responsible for the death of Roy D’Souza, Mysuru Bishop Dr K M William has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

In the letter, he mentioned that after the incident, the police personnel met Roy’s mother and have tried to convince her that they will bear the expenses of Roy’s treatment.

Assaulting a person who is mentally challenged is wrong, the Bishop said and added that the incident has pained the members of the community.

Speaking to Roy’s mother Matilda Lobo over the phone, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has assured of speaking to the concerned authorities towards providing justice to the family.

He also condoled the death of Roy D’Souza.