'CM should resign, govt has no morality to continue'

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the latter had failed to uphold the ideals of democracy.

Poojary told mediapersons on Saturday that the government had lost its majority and had no morality to continue in power. “The present status of the government is ridiculous and the chief minister should step down immediately bowing to the ideals of the democracy.” Questioning the audacity of the Speaker, who had stood against the Supreme Court’s directions, Poojary said that the Speaker’s attitude was full of contradictions. “He changes stand according to the needs of his masters which is not fair. He is behaving in an autocratic way.”

Poojary added that former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa followed the Supreme Court direction while seeking the majority in the house.

The chief minister has to keep in mind the interests of the state and its citizens. The MLAs have lost confidence in the government and their party leaders. The predictions by Yeddyurappa is turning out to be real. Poojary alleged that corruption was rampant in the state and transfers are a testimony to lack of transparency and corrupt activities of the government. “The PWD minister was involved in the transfer of 800 engineers,” he charged.