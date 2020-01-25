CM to lay foundation for super speciality hospital in Madikeri

The long-pending demand for super speciality hospital to Kodagu will be materialised shortly. A 450-bed hospital will come up on the premises of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Madikeri.

Already, there is a 300-bed hospital. With the new building, the hospital will be upgraded as 750 bedded hospital.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay a foundation for the new building on January 27 at 1 pm. Without the full-fledged hospital, the patients were inconvenienced in the district. A twitter campaign was also held last year demanding a full-fledged hospital, which received an overwhelming response from different walks of life including film

stars.

Speaking to reporters, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayana, District In-Charge Minister V Somanna and others will take part in the programme.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Cariappa said that the institute was started in 2013-14. The full-fledged building of the institute is coming up at a cost of Rs 227 crore at Karnangeri on the outskirts of Madikeri. There are 600 MBBS students, CPS Postgraduate students, paramedical students pursuing their studies in the institute.

The district hospital in Madikeri in the year 2016 was converted into Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital. The basic facilities, medical equipment, appointment of expert doctors, lab staff, nurses, Group D employees have been appointed.

The engineering division of the department of health and family welfare had prepared a blueprint of the 450-bed additional building at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore to the government. The tender is floated for the work. A full-fledged operation theatre will also come up in the building, he said.

The new building will have ICU, OT, full-fledged wards, central sterile services department (CSSD), mortuary, lift, parking, central warehouse, modern laboratory. The departments of orthopaedic, medicine, pediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics, anesthesia, ENT, ophthalmology will be modernised, said Cariappa.