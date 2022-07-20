Coastal development body to study fish markets in 3 Karnataka districts

The Karnataka Coastal Development Authority (CDA) will conduct a study on fish markets in three of the state’s coastal districts—Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada—its president Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said.

The CDA, which built several fish markets in the past, will study the condition of the markets, to assess, and if needed, rebuild markets that are in poor condition. There are up to seven fish markets which are work in progress; furthermore, the CDA will also assess walk bridges to check for broken and damaged ones in interior villages of the marked districts. The CDA will then take up work on priority basis to repair or rebuild the walk bridges to help schoolchildren who go to school by using these during monsoons to cross small rivulets.

According to Hegde, in 2019-20, 229 mini projects were taken up, of which 151 were completed and the rest were in progress. The state government had earmarked Rs 35 crore in its budget for the Authority during the year 2022-23. The CDA will seek additional Rs 10 crore from the government for various works, said Hegde.

During the year 2022-23, 207 works worth Rs 24.33 crore will be taken up. This includes 104 roads and 12 walk bridges. Four hanging bridges would be constructed: one at Mulki taluk across the Shambhavi river and another at Tenginagundi in Shirali of Bhatkal—both at a cost of Rs 1 crore—at Bettampady in Puttur for Rs 60 lakh and at Palthadi across Gauri rivulet at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, he said.

The CDA has also earmarked Rs 1 crore for Parashurama theme park at Karkala. An open-air theatre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh at Tulu Bhavana in Mangaluru by the CDA.

Sea water testing

According to Hegde, the CDA was also in talks with CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to conduct tests on the quality of sea water in the three coastal districts. An action plan for Rs 80.24 lakh has been prepared and sent to the state government for approval. Sea water will be collected for testing from 32 locations in the three districts.

Row over land

Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said that the Centre has appointed CDA as the nodal agency to implement Prime Minister Mastya Sampada project at Sasihithlu at an estimated cost of Rs 7.50 crore. The CDA is mulling over setting up of Mastya Grama in the area to promote fish catch and its selling, appropriate storage and other fisheries-related activities.

However, the deputy commissioner is said to have earmarked the said land for Jungle Lodges Resorts; talks are now underway with the district administration to earmark the land for CDA. “If we fail to get the land at Sasihithlu, then we will have to look for alternative land at Malpe or Honnavara,” he said.