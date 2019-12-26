Coffee growers ask minister for loan waiver

A delegation, comprising the members of various coffee growers associations, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and requested her to provide relief to

coffee growers through the Union Budget.

Submitting a memorandum to the union minister, the delegation also held a discussion chaired by Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

Various problems faced by coffee growers were brought to the notice of the finance minister.

The members pressed the government to sanction a special loan waiver package to coffee growers, as they are unable to repay their loans, following floods. The production cost has skyrocketed while the market price has plunged. Coffee should also be included under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, they said in their memorandum.

They meanwhile requested to convene the meeting of the special task force in this regard. The GST on fertilisers and insecticides should be reduced, they added.

Karnataka Growers’ Federation President U M Theerthamallesh, Vice President Nanda Belliyappa, Karnataka Planters’ Association President Shirish Vijayendra and Kodagu Planters’ Association President M C Cariappa were part of the

delegation.