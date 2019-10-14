‘Collection of stamps should be meaningful’

Collect stamps and improve your knowledge, Philatelist and Head of Urology department,KMC, Dr G G Laxman Prabhu said.

“The collection of stamps should also be meaningful,” he stressed while delivering a talk on ‘Medicine on Stamps’ (pre and post independent India issues) at Dr T M A

Pai Convention Hall on Monday.

‘Info on health’

Dr Prabhu said the postage stamps propagated information on health and medicine.

He said through stamps the British had given priority to construction of hospitals and medical colleges in the country.

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose by releasing a postage stamp on a nurse tending to a wounded soldier had highlighted the important role played by the nursing community in health care.

He highlighted the existence of ‘Cinderella stamps’ which were unofficially issued to spread messages like ‘Give up liquor’.

“Alcoholics even then were a nuisance to society,” he said as the audience broke into laughter.

French stamps

Karnataka Philatelic Society President K Chaitanya Dev said the French had released stamps on Indian temples.

Chief Post Master General, Karnataka, Charles Lobo was also present.