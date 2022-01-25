Commemorative coin in memory of Kavi Muddanna released

A commemorative coin of Rs 150 in memory of Kavi Muddanna was released by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, in New Delhi, on virtual mode, while MP Nalin Kumar Kateel symbolically released it in Mangaluru.

Nandalike Lakshminaranappa, known by his pseudonym Muddana, had contributed to the Kannada literary world. The commemorative coin is a way to remember him.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Nandalike Balachandra Rao and team has been carrying out various activities in the name of Kavi Muddanna for several years. It is a matter of pride that a commemorative coin in the name of Kavi Muddanna has come out.

The poet lived in Nandalike village, Karkala taluk, Udupi district. The coin was brought out on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Kavi Muddana who was born on January 24, 1870. He died at the age of 31. He is an author known for Yakshagana works and epic poems.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Finance for the release of the coin on January 19, 2022, its metal composition is silver (50%), copper (40%), nickel (5%) and zinc (5%). The face of the coin has the lion of the Ashoka Pillar at the centre, with ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ (written in Hindi) inscribed below. It also has the rupee symbol and denomination value ‘150’ below the lion symbol.

The reverse side of the coin has an image of Kavi Muddana at the centre. The inscription ‘Kavi Muddana Ki 150th Jayanthi’ in Hindi is written on the coin and ‘150th birth anniversary of Kavi Muddana’ in English is written on the lower periphery of the coin, with ‘1870-2020’ written below the image of Kavi Muddana.