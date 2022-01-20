Complete first dose vaccination in DK by month-end: DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed officials to complete the first dose of vaccination by the month-end.

Chairing a meeting, he said that the chief minister has expressed concern over the vaccination coverage in the district.

The officials should work at the grassroots level to ensure that 100% target is reached in the district. Asha workers, anganwadi workers, bill collectors, Gram Panchayat presidents, members, PDOs, ULB officials and health inspectors should work hard to ensure the target is met, he added.

Further, he said that the district is likely to report 3,000 to 4,000 Covid-19 cases per day in the future. There is no need to panic over it. But, the officials should be prepared to tackle the situation.

The hospitalisation rate is less in the district even after confirming Omicron cases. The vaccine for those suffering from comorbid cases is essential. The district has reached 96% in first dose coverage. The remaining 4% who are unvaccinated will suffer from Covid-19 and other variants of it, he said.

Officials should visit households to trace those who have failed to get inoculated. There is a need to convince people and help them to overcome vaccine hesitancy, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that he will also personally visit those who have hesitancy for vaccination and convince them to get inoculated.

The vaccination drive of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years should be accelerated. The help of religious leaders should be enlisted to convince the community members, he added.

‘Trace primary contacts’

The deputy commissioner also urged officials to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 infected.

The Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade programme in rural areas should be restarted. The health officials should place the order for masks and gloves through tahsildars, he said.

Already, recreation clubs have been closed. In case they are found functioning, action will be initiated against PDOs and ULB heads, warned the deputy commissioner.

He said that no major fairs and Uroos should be organised at the village level.

ZP CEO Dr Kumar said a total of 95,000 people are yet to be vaccinated in the district. This includes 21,000 in Mangaluru taluk, 16,000 in Bantwal and 19,000 in Belthangady.

Health sub centres have been given targets to inoculate them. The village level task force committee should visit houses to convince the people for vaccination, he added.

As many as 1.80 lakh people are yet to complete their vaccination by taking a second dose of the vaccine. Those who are yet to get a second dose of the vaccine should be contacted immediately, he said.

About 75% of the children in the age group of 15 to 18 have been administered the first dose of vaccine. The remaining 28,000 should be covered immediately, he added.