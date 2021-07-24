'Complete pending works by August 20'

District In-charge Secretary Anbu Kumar directed engineers to complete the pending works pertaining to rain damages by August 20.

Action will be initiated against officials for failing to complete the work within the deadline, he added.

Chairing a meeting related to precautionary measures to tackle natural calamities and Covid-19, he said all the pending works should be completed.

The bills should also be cleared for the completed works. Quality works should be taken up, he said.

The relief work for the rain damages should be taken up immediately, said Kumar.

The rain damages should be brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal spoke on the precautionary measures taken by the district administration to tackle rain damages.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said that 47 houses have been damaged and six cattle have lost their lives in the rain.

Properties worth Rs 52.39 crore have been damaged in the rain-related issues, he said.

The district in-charge secretary also directed officials to take utmost care to check the spread of Covid-19.

The samples should be tested for Covid-19 daily and officials should ensure that there is no shortage of medicines, he added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar and others were present at the meeting.