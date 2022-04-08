Comprehensive tourism strategy being drafted: Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao on Friday said that a draft of a comprehensive tourism strategy is being developed to capitalise on the district's tourism potential.

"Existing tourism strategy is being revamped with new and fresh concepts. The circuit plan concept is being developed," he said on the sidelines of the 19th edition of 'Namma Angadi', a flagship programme of the Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC).

He said Malpe and Padubidri beaches had been developed. The beaches of Maravanthe and Someshwara are being developed.

There is a problem with acquiring land for the development of Someshwara Beach, he explained.

"The government has promised to release Rs 15 crore for the development of Maravanthe Beach and another 10 crore for the development of Someshwara Beach," he said.

To a query about PU examinations, the deputy commissioner said, "All efforts have been made to ensure smooth conduct of PU exams. No incidents of examination related malpractices were reported during SSLC examinations."