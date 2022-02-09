Computer donated by Rotary Club

Computer donated by Rotary Club

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 09 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 23:35 ist

A computer unit was donated to the district office of the Bharat Scouts and Guides by the Rotary Club of Mangalore Central. 

Rotary Club president Ramashehsa Shetty said that the donation of the computer valued at Rs 40,000 is a part of the Rotary Club Community Development Project and handed over it to district secretary M G Khaji. 

Rotary past district governor Dr Devdas Rai presented a brief report on the various community and developments projects initiated by the club and wished that the computer unit will help to enhance the standard in the administration of the institution.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Computer donated
Rotary Club
Bharat Scouts and Guides
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

 