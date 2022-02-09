Computer donated by Rotary Club

A computer unit was donated to the district office of the Bharat Scouts and Guides by the Rotary Club of Mangalore Central.

Rotary Club president Ramashehsa Shetty said that the donation of the computer valued at Rs 40,000 is a part of the Rotary Club Community Development Project and handed over it to district secretary M G Khaji.

Rotary past district governor Dr Devdas Rai presented a brief report on the various community and developments projects initiated by the club and wished that the computer unit will help to enhance the standard in the administration of the institution.