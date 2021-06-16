Cong to hold protest against hike in fuel prices

KPCC media spokesperson T P Ramesh alleged that the Central government is rubbing salt on the wounds of people by hiking the petrol and diesel prices amid the Covid-19 situation.

He said that the Congress party will hold protests across the district against the unscientific and anti-people move of the government.

AICC has given a call for nationwide protests, opposing the hike in fuel prices.

The protests will be held at the taluk and village levels, he added.

Ramesh pointed out that for the first time in the history of the nation, the price of petrol per litre has crossed Rs 100.

In his election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asking people since 2014 whether the fuel prices should be curbed or not. However, people are now fed up with his drama, said Ramesh.

The NDA-led Central government has been responsible for price hike during the last seven years. The prices of essential items are increasing due to the hike in the price of fuel. Poor people are in great trouble, he said.

He said that the Prime Minister has failed to fulfil his assurance on curbing the prices of essential items.

“Now, the BJP is holding the earlier UPA government responsible for the hike in fuel prices. The Prime Minister has been spending his time blaming Congress. People are still waiting for his promised Acche Din.”

Ramesh added that the vaccination drive in the country has also been a failure.