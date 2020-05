District Congress Committee's nine-member Parishilana Samithi will visit APMC yard in Baikampady to inspect damages inflicted by the heavy rain on Tuesday.

The fact-finding committee led by Abdul Rawoof will also look into the losses faced by vendors at APMC yard in Baikampady due to the rain.

According to DCC President Harish Kumar, the nine-member committee will submit a report within two days after visiting the APMC yard.