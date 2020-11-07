Congress leaders in Dakshina Kannada condemn ban on firecrackers

Congress leaders in Dakshina Kannada have condemned the move of the Karnataka government to ban firecrackers at a time when people are all set to celebrate Deepavali.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader urged the government to review its decision and allow the sale of crackers. “The government did not ban the bursting of crackers during election rallies. The party workers had burst crackers during the BJP state executive committee meeting held in Mangaluru recently,” he said.

The ban will affect thousands of traders engaged in crackers business.

Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai said that the cracker traders have been carrying out business legally by obtaining necessary permissions from the government. They have invested money to keep sufficient stocks of crackers for this festival season. Who will compensate for their loss? he asked.

Major issues

MLA U T Khader said the state executive committee meeting of BJP failed to discuss major issues of Karnataka.

The state executive committee of the ruling party should guide the government in the right directions by giving suggestions. They should have discussed problems of the people, government policies, he told mediapersons.

“With no clear political strategy in hand, the BJP is playing with people’s sentiments. The meet was an attempt to divert people’s attention. People in Karnataka are facing plenty of problems due to Covid-19 pandemic. The DK district is facing a shortage of sand. Citizens of the coastal districts have been demanding the inclusion of Tulu in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution. However, the BJP meet has not deliberated on such major issues,” Khader added.

The BJP that had staged series of protests opposing Yettinahole should have adopted a resolution against Yettinahole project, he said.