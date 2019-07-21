Congress stages protests in Udupi, Mangaluru

The district Congress unit staged protest against the Uttar Pradesh government for detaining Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Speaking at the protest meet, the district Congress president Ashok Kodavur strongly condemned the incident. He said Priyanka had come to meet the families of the victims Sonbhadra tragedy.

However, she was stopped from meeting them because the UP government fears over her strong image. Congress and its leaders are always committed to the poor and their grievances. It is absurd to stop Priyanka from approaching the families and share their pain.

Congress leader Nagesh Udyavar accused the UP government for being autocratic. He ridiculed the chief minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath of being scared of Priyanka. Vice president of Congress women district wing, Jyoti Hebbar accused Yogi of misusing the power. She said BJP is following double standards. They claim that woman is Goddess. On the other hand, the party and its members always disrespect women. Congress is always ethical and is embedded in its ideologies of secularism.

In Mangaluru

The DK DCC unit members staged a protest condemning the detention of Priyanka Gandhi, in front of the Congress office in Mallikatte.

Addressing the protest, former minister termed that the detention of Gandhi is anti-democratic. There has been increase on atrocities against the poor. Former minister Abhayachandra Jain, and DCC president Harish Kumar were present.