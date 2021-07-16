Conspiracy against Kodava community alleged

A conspiracy has been hatched to prevent people from the Kodava community from contesting the Zilla Panchayat elections, alleged Valley Dew Kodava Cultural Association president Hanchettira Manu Muddappa.

The draft reservation list towards Zilla Panchayat constituencies has been formed such that Kodava people do not get elected to the ZP, he added.

Stating that the reservation list is like a question mark on the existence of Kodava people, he pointed out that the regions where there is a majority of Kodava community have been reserved for the candidature of people from other communities.

"For instance, T Shettigeri constituency in Ponnampet taluk, where there is a majority of Kodava people, has been reserved for ST candidates. Similar is the case with Kadanuru in Virajpet taluk. The reservation list has been drafted in such a way that not a single Kodava person is elected from Madikeri taluk," said Manu Muddappa.

He also said that there are a large number of Kodava people in the Nariyandada constituency. It is reserved for Backward Classes (A). Also, there is no possibility of Kodava people getting elected from Bhagamandala, Moornadu and Maragodu constituencies which are reserved for the general category.

Kadagadalu constituency comprising of Kaluru, Mukkodlu, K Badaga, Kadagadalu and Ibivalavadi villages which are rich in Kodava culture, are reserved for SCs. The same reservation was given in Kadagadalu during the previous elections as well, he said.

Madapura, which is the only constituency in Somwarpet where Kodavas are in majority, has been reserved for Backward Classes (A). The injustice will be questioned, he added.