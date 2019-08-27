Construction prohibited at Thenkila Gudda

The construction of houses at Thenkila Gudda, where chasm developed recently, has been prohibited.

All the 12 families from Thenkila Gudda will be relocated. Sites will be identified to construct houses for 12 families, Puttur Assistant Commissioner H K Krishnamurthy said.

Krishnamurthy said, “Geologists who visited Thenkila Gudda after the area developed chasm have said it as a dangerous zone and the area is likely to experience tremors. They have said that the area is not conducive for

living.”

Puttur City Municipal Council Commissioner Roopa Shetty said that the proposed construction of two lakh-litre capacity water tank under Jalasiri Yojane at Thenkila Gudda will be shifted to Birumale Gudda.