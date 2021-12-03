'Contesting elections to serve all sections of society'

Congress MLC candidate Dr Mantar Gowda said that people are demanding a change in the current politics of the ruling party which is marred by unethical practices.

Speaking at a campaign meeting held at Gonikoppa Congress office, he said that he has contested in the elections with the objective of serving people.

"I had an opportunity to earn lakhs of rupees per month. But, I chose to contest for MLC elections as I could serve all sections of society," he said.

Dr Mantar Gowda further stated that people are evaluating politicians, which is a healthy development in society. Honesty in politics is not a myth or an election gimmick. It can be brought into reality, he said.

He also expressed confidence in getting elected by the people.

My objective is to implement various programmes of Panchayat Raj at the village level, he added.

KPCC Legal Cell president A S Ponnanna said that the voters will decide the credibility of candidates from both political parties.

Ex-MLC A S Arun Machaiah said that those who had been the MLC from Kodagu for the last six years were only doing publicity stunts. The questions asked by them in the Legislative Council were actually meant to be asked in the KDP meeting.

District Congress Committee president Titira Dharmaja Uttappa said that BJP leaders have been carrying false propaganda about Dr Mantar Gowda saying that he is not a native of Kodagu, with the fear of losing elections.

District Congress Committee spokesperson A S Tatu Monnappa, Ponnampet Block Congress Committee president Miderira Navin, leaders M A Usman, P R Pankaja, A S Naren Cariappa, Alira M Rashid, K M Ajith Ayyappa, Ankith Ponnappa and others were present.