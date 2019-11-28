Cook murders wife, kids before committing suicide

A cook after murdering his wife and two children committed suicide at his house in Belve village, near Shankaranarayana, in Kundapur taluk on Wednesday night.

The cook was identified as Sooryanarayana Bhat Alse (50), his wife Manasa (45) and his two sons Sudheendra (14) and Sudesh (8).

Sources in Police said that Bhat attacked his wife with a blunt object leading to her death. He later poisoned his children to death.

The bodies of mother and children were found lying on the floor while Bhat’s body was found hanging from the ceiling, they added.

Bhat was working as a cook and his wife was a homemaker. The two children were studying in a school in Hebri. A dispute in the family drove Sooryanarayana to commit the ghastly act, sources added.