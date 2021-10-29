Cooperative society mulls setting up of dialysis centre

Cooperative society mulls setting up of dialysis centre

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 29 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 21:41 ist
Chettalli Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society president Ballaranda Mani Uthappa speaks during the AGM in Chettalli.

Chettalli Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society president Ballaranda Mani Uthappa said that the society is mulling over the setting up of a dialysis centre.

There is also a plan to open a petrol bunk if the land is allocated beside the road, he added. 

He was speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the society. 

"The society was running under a loss earlier but has now incurred a profit of Rs 36 lakh. A sum of Rs 21 lakh is pending to be released by the state government. The society has the credit to set up a soil-testing machine," he said. 

Madetira Thimmaiah inaugurated the soil testing machine.

Madetira Thimmaiah and Ismail Kandakare were felicitated on the occasion.  

