Cooperative society mulls setting up of dialysis centre

Chettalli Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society president Ballaranda Mani Uthappa said that the society is mulling over the setting up of a dialysis centre.

There is also a plan to open a petrol bunk if the land is allocated beside the road, he added.

He was speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the society.

"The society was running under a loss earlier but has now incurred a profit of Rs 36 lakh. A sum of Rs 21 lakh is pending to be released by the state government. The society has the credit to set up a soil-testing machine," he said.

Madetira Thimmaiah inaugurated the soil testing machine.

Madetira Thimmaiah and Ismail Kandakare were felicitated on the occasion.