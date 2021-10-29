Cooperative society mulls setting up of dialysis centre

Chettalli Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society president Ballaranda Mani Uthappa said that the society is mulling over the setting up of a dialysis centre.
There is also a plan to open a petrol bunk if the land is allocated beside the road, he added.
He was speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the society.
"The society was running under a loss earlier but has now incurred a profit of Rs 36 lakh. A sum of Rs 21 lakh is pending to be released by the state government. The society has the credit to set up a soil-testing machine," he said.
Madetira Thimmaiah inaugurated the soil testing machine.
Madetira Thimmaiah and Ismail Kandakare were felicitated on the occasion.
