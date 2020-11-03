'Coorg village' yet to be allotted for selling homemade products

The Coorg Village (Kodagu Santhe), situated in the heart of Madikeri, is yet to open for the people, in spite of completion of all the works.

The tourism department had started the work on Coorg Village near Raja Seat last year. The Nirmithi Kendra has spent Rs 98.50 lakh for the building.

The stalls have not been opened even after six months of completion of the work. The Coorg Village is now surrounded by weeds. Though bulbs have been installed, they fail to provide lighting in the area.

Kodagu district has no major industries. Many people have resorted to self-employment by preparing homemade products including wine, chocolates, pickle, decorative items, honey and others to earn a livelihood. They are engaged in marketing it online.

There are a few homemade product stalls near tourist spots like Dubare and Nisargadhama. As there were no such stalls near Raja Seat, the idea of Coorg village was conceptualised by the tourism department.

Tourism department Assistant Director Raghavendra said that 15 stalls to sell homemade products have been developed. The district administration has decided to allocate the stalls for various departments.

The santhe aims to provide a market for the homemade products prepared by

women using the funds from various departments.

He said the Coorg Village will be lit during the night. Arrangements have been made for the lighting around the pond. Benches have also been laid.

Those who visit Raja Seat and Nehru Mantapa, can also visit Coorg Village and enjoy its beauty, along with the purchase of homemade products.

He said that the date for the inauguration of Coorg Village will be decided shortly. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a delay in the inauguration.

In fact, environmentalists had opposed the work on Coorg Village, stating that it will spoil the surrounding areas.

According to officials, several rain victims had started self-employment in the district. Women from Kaloor, one of the natural calamity affected villages, had started ‘Food factory’ and its products are known all over.

The Coorg village will give an opportunity for such women to sell homemade products. In addition, even tribals will also be given space to sell their products.

Indira, a resident of Madikeri, said, “The concept of Coorg village is good. The stalls should be given without burdening anyone.”