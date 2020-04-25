Coronavirus Imapct: Addicts in high spirits after forgoing alcohol in Madikeri

The lockdown has brought a wave of change in the lives of alcohol addicts. Many families are happy as many addicts have quit drinking due to non-availability of liquor.

“I am 42 and drive an autorickshaw to eke out a living. I used to come home only after consuming liquor in the night. I used to sleep without having dinner. I was also quarreled at home in the night,” said an addict.

The auto driver from Madikeri said, “There was no peace of mind at home. I was spending my hard earned money on liquor. I could not even pay my children’s school fee. Without the availability of liquor for the last one month, I have completely stopped its consumption.”

Ranjith, a labourer, said, “I used to work in an estate. To overcome the pain in my body, I started consuming liquor. As my parents were consuming liquor at home, I too was addicted to it from a young age.”

He said, “Initially, I used to drink for fun. Later, it became a part of life. For the last one month, I have seen happiness in my family.”

A few of the alcohol addicts have started realising their mistake and now have new hope for their life. There is a kind of sparkle in their eyes on their new life without alcohol.

Speaking to DH, several addicts said they had decided to stop the consumption of alcohol.

“Our health has started improving after we stopped consuming liquor,” they said in unison.

On an average labourers were spending Rs 100 per day on liquor. The lockdown has put an end to it. In spite of no work, the unnecessary expenditure on the liquor has been curtailed, said a few de-addicts.

21 cases

Amid the ban on sale of liquor, there has been a rise in the manufacture of illicit liquor. The ban on liquor sale will be continued till May 3, said Excise department Deputy Commissioner P Bindusri.

In Madikeri taluk, nine cases pertaining to illicit liquor have been registered and 23 litres of illicit liquor and 1,665 litres of fermented wash, made from cashew apple juice, have been seized.

In Somwarpet taluk, nine cases were registered and 2.5 litres of illicit liquor, 128 litres of fermented wash, made from jaggery, and others were seized. In Virajpet taluk, three cases have been registered with the seizure of five litres of illicit liquor and 20 litres of fermented wash.

The excise officials have conducted 360 raids in different parts of the district and 21 cases have been registered so far. If public have any information on manufacturing of illicit liquor, then it should be brought to the notice of Excise department. The identity of informer will be kept confidential, said Bindusri.