Coronavirus Lockdown: Dental clinics in Dakshina Kannada to open from May 18

All the dental clinics in Dakshina Kannada district will open their services from May 18.

Indian Dental Association Dakshina Kannada branch Treasurer Dr Prasanna Kumar Rao has appealed to the patients to obtain prior appointment even for consultation by calling up the clinic before visiting.

All social distancing norms will be strictly followed inside the clinic. Patients should compulsorily wear a mask while entering clinics and accompanying persons should be avoided except in cases of children, and elderly patients. The dental clinics had remained closed since the announcement of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Patients with symptoms of fever, cough, cold, sore throat, shortness of breath and loss of smell and taste sensation should not visit any dental clinic and get themselves checked in the nearest fever clinic. Indian Dental Association has urged all dentists to strictly follow the protocol as prescribed by Dental Council of India while operating their clinics.