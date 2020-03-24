Coronavirus scare affects Mani-Mysuru road asphalt work

Coronavirus scare affects Mani-Mysuru road asphalt work

DHNS
DHNS, Puttur,
  • Mar 24 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 23:39 ist
The work on asphalting of Mani-Mysuru Road in progress.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19, the asphalting work on Mani-Mysuru road in Dakshina Kannada district has been halted temporarily.

The asphalting work on 71.6 km stretch from Mani to Sampaje was carried out under two packages. The work from Mani to Jalsoor covering 40 km and Jalsoor to Sampaje covering 31.6 km were entrusted to a different tenderer.

The asphalting work from Mani to Sampya covering 18 km and 15 km from Jalsoor towards Sampaje has been completed.
It was initially decided to complete the asphalting work by April 15, said sources in NH division of PWD.

NH division assistant engineer Nagaraj said, “Owing to the coronavirus scare, and in the interest of the labourers on work, it has been decided to suspend the work till March 31.

After govt order

The decision on resuming the work will be taken after the government issues an order on lifting the lockdown.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mani-Mysuru Road
asphalting
coronavirus scare
affects work
Puttur
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 