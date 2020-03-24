Coronavirus scare affects Mani-Mysuru road asphalt work

As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19, the asphalting work on Mani-Mysuru road in Dakshina Kannada district has been halted temporarily.

The asphalting work on 71.6 km stretch from Mani to Sampaje was carried out under two packages. The work from Mani to Jalsoor covering 40 km and Jalsoor to Sampaje covering 31.6 km were entrusted to a different tenderer.

The asphalting work from Mani to Sampya covering 18 km and 15 km from Jalsoor towards Sampaje has been completed.

It was initially decided to complete the asphalting work by April 15, said sources in NH division of PWD.

NH division assistant engineer Nagaraj said, “Owing to the coronavirus scare, and in the interest of the labourers on work, it has been decided to suspend the work till March 31.

After govt order

The decision on resuming the work will be taken after the government issues an order on lifting the lockdown.”