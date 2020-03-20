Coronavirus scare hits normal life in Kodagu

Normal life was affected in Kodagu after the district administration launched several measures including cancellation of weekly shandies to check the spread of coronavirus. One person from the district has tested positive for the epidemic.

The municipal commissioner has ordered cancellation of the shandy being held at Mahadevapete every week.

The traders from places around Madikeri had not come to the city since the cancellation notice was issued two days ago. The yard where vegetables and fruits are sold was locked and hence the sale of vegetables came come to a standstill.

However, shops in the vicinity were open, but had no customers. The business class appeared to have accepted the lock-down, clamped by the authorities as a precautionary measure, though they admitted that business had been hurt badly since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Some vendors made business outside the market yard. However, the usual crowd was missing. The officials of the health department created awareness about virus infection.

Municipal commissioner Ramesh said that the shandy held on Friday (March 27) has also been cancelled. The measure is aimed at checking crowding of people which facilitates spread of coronavirus.

The shandy scheduled for March 22 and 23 at APMC market yard in Somwarpet stands cancelled, according to the APMC secretary.

Meanwhile, the officials of Health and Family Welfare and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority conducted an awareness drive about coronavirus on the court premises. Demonstrations were held and pamphlets were distributed as part of the drive. The staff educated people about precautionary measures to be taken for checking the spread of the virus.

The scare overspread of was palpable in Virajpet also. Fewer people were noticed on the roads and the business at commercial establishment was also dull. People with only emergency work were allowed entry into Mini Vidhana Soudha and Town Panchayat office. A notice posted on these offices said that other works would be taken up only after March 31. Crowds were very thin at court and banks.

The residents of Torebeedi in Ponnampet had home quarantined themselves. The person who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday had travelled by a KSRTC bus from Bengaluru and it is said a resident of Ponnampet was also in the said bus. As a result, the whole of Ponnampet wore a deserted look.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Yatiraj said that there had no other reports of coronavirus infection and had advised people to remain indoors.