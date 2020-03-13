Coronavirus: Seminars, meets postponed in Karnataka

Many programmes, particularly seminars and literary meets, in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were postponed after state government clamped restrictions on organising programmes and conventions.

A national-level seminar on Basavanna and Kanakadasa, organised by Kanakadasa Research Centre of Mangalore University, at Bettampady First Grade College on March 16 has been postponed indefinitely. The next date will be announced shortly, Coordinator of the Centre Dr Dhananjay Kumble said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

The national-level men’s and women’s volleyball tournament, organised by Puttur Taluk Volleyball Association and Puttur Seven Diamonds Youth Club, on the premises of Vivekananda Educational Institution in Tenkila, between March 20 and 22, was postponed to April 24. The Talents Day and College Day of University College-Mangaluru, affiliated to Mangalore University, scheduled to be held on March 16 and 17 was also postponed.

Saanidhya Utsava 2020, organised by Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged, at Kadri Park on March 14 ad 15 was postponed, according to a press release from Administrator Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty stated. Aadhaar camps from March 16, organised by Puttur Postal division, was also cancelled. The Udupi district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held at Chetana High School in Hangarakatte on Saturday and Sunday, was postponed, Jilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Neelavara Surendra Adiga said. The Makkalotsava, organised by Women and Child Development Department, at Asha Nilaya in Bailooru stands postponed.

Bandhavya 2020, organised by Guthige mathu Hora Guthige Naukarara Sangha, at Bantara Bhavana in Brahmavar on March 14 has been postponed. The World Consumer Rights Day programme, organised at Vaikunta Baliga Law College on March 15, was also postponed.

Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (DKMUL) has temporarily banned entry of visitors to its Dairy units in Udupi and Mangaluru, and cold storage units at Manipal and Puttur, stated a press release issued by DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde. Classes for students in degree colleges and Mangalore University (MU) will remain suspended for a fortnight up to March 28, a press release from MU Registrar Dr A M Khan stated.