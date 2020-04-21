Coronavirus Warrior task force helps needy in Udupi

Udupi District Corona Warrior task force, with 200 volunteers, operates in the district on real time basis via WhatsApp group.

Task force district coordinator Suketh Shetty told DH that the group was created to help district administration and public in hour of crisis.

The only intention is to ensure smooth life and help people emerge from distress. Many internal committees were set up to implement basic objectives of the programme.

The task force prevents spreading of rumours and misinformation about coronavirus. It offers an opportunity to volunteers to join hands with the government and fight against the virus. The volunteers are known as the Corona Warriors.

In Udupi, the task force successfully offered medicine supplements to 350 families, including to families residing across borders.

The basic food kit was given to the elderly and 100 needy families. The task force also offered grocery kits to 50 migrant labourers families and food for 25 hungry labourers.

Shetty says volunteers are trained to take up any work given to them.

"In Udupi, we were able to bust 100 fake news spreading false information about Covid-19,’’ he added.

