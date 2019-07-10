Couple held for murder of 80-yr-old woman

Udupi police have nabbed a couple for the murder of 80-year-old Ratnavati Shetty, at Goa.

The arrested have been identified as Ambanna Basappa Jadar (31) and his wife Rasheeda alias Jyoti (26), who hail from Nargund in Dharward district.

The couple were tenants of Ratnavati.

Police said after committing the murder, the husband and wife decamped with Ratnavati's gold jewellery, worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

A special team of police was sent to Goa to nab the culprits.

Police said the couple had confessed to the crime in order to clear their debts.

They have been remanded in police custody.

Jadar also has cases registered against him at Hubballi, Dharwad, Badami and Kavoor police stations for stealing mobile phones, scooter, gold chains, house burglaries among others.