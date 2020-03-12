Covid-19 casts a cloud over summer camps

The fear of Covid-19 has surrounded upcoming summer camps in Kodagu district.

Annual exams for primary classes will end before March 23 and the Department of Education has decided to declare summer holidays soon after the exams.

Summer camps, especially sports camps pertaining to cricket, football and hockey, are generally held during summer vacation. Many sports associations and sports clubs conduct camps for children.

However, this year, these camps are likely to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 scare and even though the camps are held, parents are not willing to send their children to the camps. Also, no association has invited enrollments for summer camps so far.

The swimming pool at General Thimayya stadium in Madikeri is wearing a deserted look owing to Covid-19 threat.

T S Arundathi, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Welfare, said that the final decision on conducting the summer camp will be made after observing the situation in the coming month.

"The camp is generally conducted in the month of May. No preparations have been done so far," she added.

Last year, the department, in association with Bal Bhavan Samiti conducted summer camp at Stree Shakti Bhavan, for children between the ages of five and 16. Participants were trained in dance, music, painting, craft, clay modelling, yoga, jewellery making and Yakshagana. The entry was free of cost. Participating children were also awarded certificates.