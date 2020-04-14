Covid-19 casts shadow over 'Edamyar Ondh' celebrations

Covid-19 casts a shadow over 'Edamyar Ondh' celebrations

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 14 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 19:00 ist
Members of Codava National Council celebrate Edamyar festival in a traditional manner, in a paddy field in Bettattur, in Madikeri.

The threat of Covid-19 seized the festive spirit of Kodava new year -'Edamyar Ondh', which fell on Tuesday. People celebrated the festival in a simple fashion in their agricultural fields.

The Kodava new year was celebrated in a simple way by Codava National Council (CNC) at the paddy field of Koopadira in Bettatturu in Madikeri taluk on Tuesday, by ploughing the field in a traditional way.

CNC President N U Nachappa offered prayers to mother earth and tilled the land using a pair of oxen. Member Koopadira Guru offered prayers to Guru Kaarona.

Speaking on the occasion, Nachappa said that Edamyar festival marks the beginning of the agricultural season. Farmers make preparations for the transplantation of crops to be done at the onset of monsoon. Edamyar is among the major five festivals in the district, which are closely related to agriculture.

Dr B R Ambedkar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Owing to his contributions, Kodava people were able to place their demands as per the provisions in the Constitution.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Edamyar Ondh
Festival
Kodava new year
COVID-19
Madikeri
Codava National Council
Kodagu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 