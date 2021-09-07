Covid-19 hinders Ganeshotsava celebrations in Suntikoppa

The spirit of 57th year’s Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Gowri-Ganeshotsava Samiti has been dampened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ganeshotsava was not held grandiosely during 2018 and 2019 due to landslides and floods.

The celebrations were much more affected by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, discouraging the team of young organisers. Cultural programmes too were restricted.

Fifty-six years ago, the elders in the region started Ganeshotsava by installing Gowri-Ganesha idols in a small pandal. Later, the venue was shifted to the premises of Kodanda Rama Temple.

Owing to the directions issued by the government, no idol procession will be taken out this time.

Earlier, the procession was led from ‘Gowrammana Bavi’, the well belonging to the Pattemane family. The procession proceeded to the venue of Ganeshotsava, with a cultural procession.

This year, however, the ‘Ganga Puja’ will be held in the presence of a handful of devotees and without procession.

No flexes and buntings were seen around the venue and beside the roads.

Suntikoppa Gowri-Ganeshotsava Samiti president B M Suresh said that the government directions regarding the Ganeshotsava will be adhered to.

The celebrations will be limited to three days instead of seven days. Cultural programmes and special puja will not be held. The immersion will be held at 12 noon, on September 12, he said.

Gaddehalla lake owner Y M Karumbaiah said that permission has been given to the samiti to immerse the idols in the lake, as it has been the tradition followed for the last several years.

The idols will be brought to Gowrammana Bavi for puja at 8.30 am on September 9 and will be brought to the premises of Rama Mandira at 11.30 am.

There will be Ganahoma at 8.30 on September 10 followed by consecration. Ganahoma will be held daily at 8 am, till immersion.

The immersion will be at 11 am on September 12.

Devotees can offer prayers at Kodanada Rama Temple only from 6.30 am to 12 noon and 6 pm to 8.30 pm, said temple chief priest Darshan Bhat.