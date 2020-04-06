COVID-19 lockdown: Mangalore University staff distribute grocery kits to poor

The teaching and non-teaching employees of Mangalore University have come together to support the needy and poor families living in the surroundings of Mangalore University by distributing grocery kits.

The kits have been distributed at Nadupadavu, Konaje, Perande and other surrounding villages of the university.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Around 140 families were identified and kits were distributed to 101 families, said Registrar Dr A M Khan to DH.

The kit comprises 5-kg rice, 1-kg tur dal, 1-kg wheat powder, half kg salt, half kg sugar, tomato, onion, green chilly, chilly powder and sambar powder. Ten families were given soaps and toothpaste.

"During the lockdown, the daily wage labourers are in a pitiable condition. Realising their conditions, the employees decided to contribute for a social cause by distributing grocery kits," said the Registrar.

Track state-wise tally of coronavirus cases here

Further, the university also supplies cooked food for stranded160 labourers at Thokkottu twice a week.

Looking at the pathetic condition of a family living in the surrounding area of the university, a few employees have decided to construct a toilet for the house.