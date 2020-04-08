COVID-19: Security heightened along Mangaluru coast to ensure no one from Kerala reaches Karnataka shore

To ensure that no one from Kerala, especially from Kasargod, reach the shores of Karnataka in the wake of high number of coronavirus reported in the neighbouring state, the Coastal Security Police have strengthened the security.

The interceptor boats of Coastal Security Police patrol round the clock, said Coastal Security Police SP R Chethan.

Follow the latest updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The security along the boat landing points on the border of Karnataka has also been strengthened. It is easy to reach shores of Bettampady, Ucchila using boats from Kerala. Hence, the coastal security police are on high alert in these areas, added SP.

After the roads leading to Karnataka were closed with the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kasargod, many had expressed apprehension over people reaching shores of Karnataka using boats.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Now the Dakshina Kannada district administration has allowed the ambulances carrying patients from Kasargod to cross the border to reach Mangaluru for emergency medical treatment.