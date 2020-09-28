Covid-19 testing drive begins in all GPs in DK

Covid-19 testing drive begins in all Gram Panchyats in Dakshina Kannada

The health department and Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat have begun a Covid-19 testing drive in all 228 Gram Panchayats in the district from Monday.

The testing is being carried out to detect the infection early and to prevent the spread of the infection and deaths.

ZP CEO Selvamani said that people can get themselves tested voluntarily. Early diagnosis of infection, especially among those who had co-morbidities, helped in preventing the condition from becoming serious.

The test report will be given within a week of conducting the test.

DK district reported 508 deaths owing to Covid-19 and co-morbidities till Sunday. The district has 5,537 active cases.

