Covid norms: Delegation from Kerala seeks relaxation in border areas

A delegation led by Kannur district BJP unit president N Haridas met Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah and urged him to impress upon the government to relax the Covid-19 guidelines in the border areas between Kerala and Karnataka.

The lack of bus services between Kerala and Karnataka has inconvenienced the commuters, they stated in a memorandum.

He said, “Those arriving from Kerala to Karnataka have to produce RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. Bus services between Kerala and Karnataka should be commenced at the earliest.”

MLA Bopaiah said that relaxation is not possible till the positivity rate in Kerala declines.

All the guidelines should be strictly adhered to. The decision needs to be taken at the state government level, he added.