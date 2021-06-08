Cow killed in elephant attack

A cow was killed in an elephant attack in Valnur-Tyagattur village on Tuesday.

When the owner of the cow, Krishnappa, from the same village, went to tie the cow near his house, a wild elephant charged towards them.

Krishnappa ran into his house and the elephant stabbed the cow which was in its way.

Suffering serious injuries in the stomach, the cow died within a few minutes.

A similar incident took place when Tyagattur resident M M Halappa was on his way to tie a cow in the field. Two farmers and the cow had a narrow escape.

The villagers alleged that the elephants have been crossing the railway barricades built by the forest department, from Nalavattekre to Dubare.

Recently, local residents had taken a photo of an elephant crossing the railway barricade. The villagers alleged that the railway barricades are of poor quality.

A few days ago, a rogue elephant had killed a plantation worker in Ammangala nearby. Villagers have urged the forest department to capture the elephant.