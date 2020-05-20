CPI urges PM not to dilute labour laws

CPI's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district committees have written to the Prime Minister against the anti-labour and anti-people policies of the government.

CPI, while acknowledging measures taken by the governments to prevent the spread of Covid-19, will register its protest against the government's negligent attitude towards the poor and workers. 

The relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not contain enough relief to the poor and workers and thus their sufferings are increasing.

CPI district secretary V Kuckian urged the Centre to provide adequate financial support to state governments.

More trains and buses should be provided for the transportation of migrant workers and they should be provided with enough food during the journey, he said.

More and more workers should be involved in the MGNREGA programme and wages should be paid adequately. Pension and social security measures for senior citizens, widows, differently-abled among others should be increased.

He urged the Prime Minister not to dilute labour laws. Instead, it should be strengthened to ensure that poor workers are properly compensated during such disasters. While a few of the unorganised workers are given compensation, most of them, mainly, Beedi workers, textile workers and household workers are not compensated.

