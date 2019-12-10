‘Create opportunities for human trafficking victims'

Mangaluru North Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R Narayan Gowda stressed on Tuesday that police alone cannot stop human trafficking if the society does not speak up.

“The cooperation of stakeholders is important to get to the root of human trafficking problem,” the ACP said while symbolically inaugurating a day-long seminar on ‘Human Trafficking: Challenges and Responses’ organised by BSW Department, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and Centre for International Partnerships at Maria Paiva Hall at Roshni Nilaya.

Quoting the 2016 statistics, he said 8,132 human trafficking cases were registered in police stations across the country. Nearly 24,000 people trapped in the web of trafficking were rescued. According to insiders, more than 1.35 lakh children are trapped in human trafficking and only 24,000 among them are saved. But 72% of 8,132 accused in human trafficking were acquitted, he rued.

The ACP recollected that he had raided a dance bar and had arrested seven people. Fourteen women, victims of human trafficking, were rescued during the raid, he

added.

He said he was taken aback when one of the women, rescued by the police, accused him of destroying their only source of livelihood. “The trafficked women, if given opportunities by the society, will not return to prostitution,” he said.

Gowda told students that drug racket and trafficking of humans are interlinked. Trafficking is snatching away one’s freedom for profit. Quoting a Sanskrit saying, he said an individual, who respects all women as their mother, are is a virtuous person.

Mungreiphy Shimray delivered a talk on the magnitude of human trafficking and Dr A J Christopher spoke on the prevention of human trafficking.

College principal Juliet presided over the programme. Vice principal Jenis Mary, BSW Department Dean Prof Joselyn T Lobo and student convener Joshin P D’Souza were present.