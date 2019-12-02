Crematorium cries for attention

The Hindu Crematorium in Lakkavalli village of Tarikere taluk is in a neglected condition.

The residents have urged the taluk administration and elected representatives to maintain the crematorium. There are over 5,000 Hindu families reside in Lakkavalli. The road leading to the crematorium has not seen development so far. There is no shed for the people to wait for the cremation of the body.

It is a challenge to carry the dead body for last rites during monsoon, said residents.

The crematorium is spread over two acre land and majority of the land has been encroached. Village residents Swaroop, Manjula Devi, Ramesh said that the authorities should conduct the survey of the crematorium land and clear the encroachments. Fence should be constructed on the land.”

Tarikere Taluk Panchayat President Padmavathi said, “At the request of residents, MLA D S Suresh has released Rs 30 lakh for the development of crematorium. The amount will be used for the development of the

road.”