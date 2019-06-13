Crop insurance to cover arecanut, pepper

Farmers can avail of Weather-based Crop Insurance Scheme (WBCIS) during the kharif season if arecanut and pepper vines are damaged due to change in weather conditions.

Oriental General Insurance Company is in charge of Dakshina Kannada district. The scheme automatically covers farmers who availed of crop loans from banks as it was mandatory. Hence, they need not apply. As it is voluntary for other farmers, they will have to apply through banks where they have accounts.

The last date for applying under the insurance scheme is June 30.

Insurance amounts

The insured amount for arecanut will be Rs 1,28,000 and the annual premium fixed is Rs 38,400. In this, the applicants will have to pay his or her share of Rs 6,400. The balance amount will be borne by the government.

The government has fixed Rs 47,000 as the insured amount per hectare of pepper. The annual premium will be Rs 11,167. In this, the applicants will have to contribute his or her share of Rs 2,350. The balance amount will be borne by the government.

When the insurance was introduced in 2016-17, 7,900 farmers had enrolled in the district. Out of 9,170 cases, the insurance amount of Rs 6.58 crore was paid to the farmers in loss incurred in arecanut. Out of 176 cases in pepper cultivation, insurance amount of Rs 2.36 lakh was paid.

In 2017-18, 945 farmers had registered for the WBCIS in the district. A total of 1,812 cases have been settled and the insurance amount of Rs 3.33 crore has been paid to the farmers.

Though 8,900 farmers had enrolled for the scheme in 2019-19, the insurance amount is likely to be settled by month-end.

The loss will be estimated based on the change in weather conditions and the reports of the local rain gauge centres and meteorological stations.

If the insured farmers should inform the insurance company within 48 hours of the natural calamity in writing citing the extent of loss and the reason for the loss of crops.