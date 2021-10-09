Cultivation chits distributed to 32 families

MLA K G Bopaiah distributed cultivation chits to 32 families under the Akrama Sakrama Scheme.

The cultivation chits were handed over to eligible beneficiaries from Sampaje, Bhagamandala hobli, Peraje, Hakathoor, Chembu, Made, Kolagadalu, Bettathooru, Korangala, Kaggodlu, Bengoor, Karugunda, Tavoor and other villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Bopaiah said that the cultivation chits have been distributed to those who have been cultivating on the said land for several years.

The land should not be sold. The land can be used for the construction of houses and carrying out agriculture activities, he said.

Madikeri Taluk Akrama Sakrama Samiti president Nagesh Kundalpadi said that owing to the efforts of the MLA, the cultivation chits could be distributed.