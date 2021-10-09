Cultivation chits distributed to 32 families

Cultivation chits distributed to 32 families

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 09 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 20:20 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah distributes a cultivation chit to a beneficiary coming under the Virajpet Assembly constituency in Madikeri taluk.

MLA K G Bopaiah distributed cultivation chits to 32 families under the Akrama Sakrama Scheme. 

The cultivation chits were handed over to eligible beneficiaries from Sampaje, Bhagamandala hobli, Peraje, Hakathoor, Chembu, Made, Kolagadalu, Bettathooru, Korangala, Kaggodlu, Bengoor, Karugunda, Tavoor and other villages. 

Speaking on the occasion, Bopaiah said that the cultivation chits have been distributed to those who have been cultivating on the said land for several years.

The land should not be sold. The land can be used for the construction of houses and carrying out agriculture activities, he said. 

Madikeri Taluk Akrama Sakrama Samiti president Nagesh Kundalpadi said that owing to the efforts of the MLA, the cultivation chits could be distributed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

cultivation chits
distributed
Akrama Sakrama Scheme
K G Bopaiah
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 