Dacoits loot house, decamp with gold ornaments, cash

A gang of nine armed robbers struck at a house at Nooji in Kaukradi of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada in the wee hours of Monday and decamped with valuables after stabbing and assaulting the inmates of the house.

According to SP B M Laxmi Prasad, the house belongs to Thukrappa Shetty. When the dogs started barking at 2.15 am, Shetty opened the door of the first floor of the house to check on it, and the thieves covering face holding knives forcibly entered the house and threatened to kill the members.

When Shetty’s wife tried to oppose the gang, the gang stabbed her stomach and fled with 40 Pawan gold ornaments and cash.

The injured woman has been rushed to the hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Senior police officers have visited the house and inspected. Uppinangady police have registered a case and investigation is on.